BUXTON, Ore. — A deadly two-vehicle crashed closed Highway 26 near Buxton on Thursday night, according to Banks Fire District 13.

Firefighters say four people were involved, two were life flighted.

Washington County Sheriff said it was a head-on collision that killed at least one person.

Firefighters say Highway 62 will remain closed at the Vernonia Turnoff. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available.

