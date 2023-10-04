x
Washington County

Child struck and killed by vehicle in Banks

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the age of the child or cause of the crash.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A child was hit and killed by a vehicle in Banks on Tuesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m. near Northwest Ashton Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a child in the road who had been hit by a single vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts by responding crews from Banks Fire District, the child died.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There's no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, officers said.

Police have not identified any other information about the child or the driver.

