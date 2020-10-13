Boy, 4, dies after being hit by truck in Beaverton parking lot

The boy was playing in the parking lot outside Hunters Run Apartments when he was hit by the truck Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was playing just after 4:30 p.m. in the lot outside of Hunters Run Apartments, near Schendel Avenue and Walker Road, when he was hit by a Portland General Electric truck.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene after the crash. Investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, Beaverton police said Monday night.