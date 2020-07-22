4 children have fallen out of windows in Washington County this summer

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two boys fell out of an open second-story window in Bethany on Tuesday and one landed on the other.

In Washington County, four boys have fallen out of open second-story windows in three separate incidents since June 20. In each case, only a screen was protecting the open window.

Most recently, two boys, ages 4 and 6, fell out of a window in their Bethany home on Tuesday, landing on the patio 20 feet below. The 6-year-old suffered several skull fractures in the fall, while the 4-year-old had no significant injuries. The younger boy apparently landed on the older one, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) press release.

On June 20, a 2-year-old boy fell out of a window while playing hide-and-seek in his Aloha home. He was treated for minor injuries and released from a nearby hospital.

On July 7, at a different home in Aloha, a 3-year-old boy fell out of a window while playing with his brother, the WCSO said. He suffered serious injuries in the fall, including a skull fracture.

The sheriff's office is launching a Stop at 4” campaign to remind people that they should only open windows 4 inches or less to keep young children from falling.

WCSO also offered the following guidelines for anyone with children in the home:

Advise children to play a safe distance from windows

Keep furniture and anything a child can climb away from windows

Supervise children when near a window

Install window stops, child window guards, or child safety screens to prevent children from falling out open windows. Note: An adult should be able to easily remove window stops, guards, and child safety screens in the event of a fire or other emergency