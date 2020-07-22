4 children have fallen out of windows in Washington County this summer

In Washington County, four boys have fallen out of open second-story windows in three separate incidents since June 20. In each case, only a screen was protecting the open window.
Most recently, two boys, ages 4 and 6, fell out of a window in their Bethany home on Tuesday, landing on the patio 20 feet below. The 6-year-old suffered several skull fractures in the fall, while the 4-year-old had no significant injuries. The younger boy apparently landed on the older one, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) press release.
On June 20, a 2-year-old boy fell out of a window while playing hide-and-seek in his Aloha home. He was treated for minor injuries and released from a nearby hospital.
On July 7, at a different home in Aloha, a 3-year-old boy fell out of a window while playing with his brother, the WCSO said. He suffered serious injuries in the fall, including a skull fracture.
The sheriff's office is launching a Stop at 4” campaign to remind people that they should only open windows 4 inches or less to keep young children from falling.
WCSO also offered the following guidelines for anyone with children in the home:
- Advise children to play a safe distance from windows
- Keep furniture and anything a child can climb away from windows
- Supervise children when near a window
- Install window stops, child window guards, or child safety screens to prevent children from falling out open windows. Note: An adult should be able to easily remove window stops, guards, and child safety screens in the event of a fire or other emergency
Every year, About 50 children under the age of 13 suffer traumatic injuries each year after falling from open windows in Oregon, according to Safe Kids Oregon.