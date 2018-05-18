Reading this on the KGW app? Tap here for a multimedia story.

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Two hundred motorcycle officers hit the road from Hillsboro to Stubb Stewart State park on Thursday.

The motorcycle officers came from all over the western United States and Canada.

They were here for several days of training sponsored by The North American Motor Officers Association. NAMOA is a non profit organization whose primary membership is from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, British Columbia, and Alberta Canada.

Hillsboro Police, Beaverton Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Department hosted the training, most of which took place at Hillsboro Stadium.

Friday was competition day where each rider will had the opportunity to compete in the proficiency courses,barrels and slow races.

KGW Drone Fly 8 caught the memorial ride as it turned off U.S. 26 to Oregon 47. Sky 8 captured an officer on the obstacle course Thursday morning.

© 2018 KGW