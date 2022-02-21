'We tried to help': Neighbors react after 2 girls hit and killed by vehicle in Sherwood

Police said two girls, ages 11 and 16, were hit by a vehicle at Southwest Edy Road and Trailblazer Place on Sunday night.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Two young pedestrians were killed after being hit by a vehicle in Sherwood Sunday evening, according to Sherwood police.

On Feb. 20 around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision at Southwest Edy Road and Trailblazer Place where two girls, ages 11 and 16, had been struck. Despite lifesaving efforts, neither of them survived. Police said both of the girls attended school in Sherwood.

The driver who hit them stayed on scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The driver was not injured.

Katie Jordan, who lives a few houses away from the scene, described hearing a loud bang, then running to help.

"You don’t think about it in the moment," Jordan said. "You just do it."

She described calling 911, then performing CPR on one victim, followed by the other, who she said was in worse condition. Police and paramedics arrived moments later.

"We tried," Jordan said, choking back tears. "We tried to help their children."

Both Jordan and another neighbor, Brad Garrigus, said the driver of the silver SUV appeared to be distraught.

"He was very apologetic," Jordan said. "Very heartbroken that he had caused this damage. And he didn’t know how or why it had happened."

Both also questioned the speed limit on Edy Road, posted at 40 mph, though police have not indicated speed was a factor.

"I’ve always said it should never be 40," Garrigus said.

Jordan added: "It's ridiculous how fast people fly down this road."

She said it should be reduced to 25 or 30.

In a news release, Sherwood police said, "Our hearts are heavy tonight. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. They are requesting privacy right now."

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVF&R), Metro West and multiple police agencies also responded to the crash. Police closed the road during the investigation. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is leading the investigation.