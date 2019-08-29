ALOHA, Ore. — Two people were killed in a crash in Aloha Wednesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Southwest Farmington Road near 196th Avenue.

A 2007 Chrysler Sebring traveling eastbound on SW Farmington Road appears to have crossed the center line into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, police said. Both vehicles sustained serious damage.

After an initial investigation, police believe the Chrysler may have been speeding.

The adult male driver and adult female passenger in the Chrysler were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver in the incident was uninjured and remained on the scene to cooperate with police. Police said there were no signs of impairment in the driver.

It is unclear at this time if the driver of the Chrysler was impaired.

Southwest Farmington Road was closed between 194th and 198th avenues for nearly four hours for the investigation.

Police are asking that anyone who saw the crash contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-620-0111.

