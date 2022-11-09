Deputies search for jewelry thieves who've been conning Washington County residents

In several cases, the thieves approached victims to give them a "gift" of fake jewelry while surreptitiously stealing real jewelry through sleight of hand.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Deputies in Washington County are on the lookout for a pair of suspects who have repeatedly succeeded in stealing valuables from people outside of their homes through a brazen con and some sleight of hand.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that it received three reports within the past four days involving the same two thieves, with losses estimated over $10,000.

In one instance, the suspects pulled up outside of a victim's Aloha home and called him over. They told the victim that they were going to gift him a necklace "as part of their cultural tradition." They placed the necklace around him, then handed him other jewelry and $5 in cash.

After the two pulled away, the sheriff's office said, the victim realized that his own necklace had been stolen. He said that it was a family heirloom that came as a gift from his mother. The "jewelry" that the two thieves had placed on him was all worthless.

The victim's doorbell camera caught only a distant view of the suspects' vehicle.

The same couple also approached an elderly woman outside of her home in the Cedar Mill neighborhood, telling her that they wanted to give her a ring. To do so, they pulled the woman's engagement ring from her finger, promising to return it.

"Instead, the thieves gave the woman a bag with a sock and costume jewelry," the sheriff's office said. "After they left, the woman realized her ring was not in the sock as they claimed."

The third victim was outside of a store in the Cedar Mill area. According to the sheriff's office, he was wearing a wallet around his neck that the pair took money from. When he demanded the money's return, they gave him a sock with paper inside and left.

Based on the victims' descriptions, the thieves were a man and a woman, both with a strong foreign accent, "possibly Middle Eastern." The woman was described as being short, about 5 foot, 4 inches tall, with dark hair down past her shoulders. The man was about 5 foot, 10 inches tall with short dark hair and a short beard.

Detectives believe that the suspects are using multiple vehicles. One was described as a newer white Jeep Cherokee with California plates. Another was described as a blue or gray cargo van with no back windows.

After putting out an initial statement about the crimes, WCSO said that it heard from another possible victim who described a much earlier attempt. It happened July 27 in the Hillsboro Winco parking lot. In this case, the suspects were in a newer black Mercedes 4-matic SUV with Virginia plates.

"Similar to the person who had the necklace stolen, the passenger (an older male) called the intended victim over to their car window and tried to give them a ring," the sheriff's office said. "The person did not approach the car so no theft was completed."

The would-be victim was able to provide a picture of the suspect vehicle from this July incident.