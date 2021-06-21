Washington County fire agencies enact burn ban amid stretch of hot, dry weather

Backyard and open burns are banned due to the risk of wildfires.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Starting Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 a.m., all fire agencies in Washington County will enact a burn ban.

Washington County fire agencies include Banks Fire District #13, Cornelius Fire Department, Forest Grove Fire Department, Gaston Rural Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The burn ban prohibits backyard or open burning, agricultural burning and any other land clearing, waste, debris or controlled burns. The burn ban does not prohibit small outdoor cooking, warming or recreational fires, like fire pits and campfires. Grills, smokers and other similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels are also allowed.

There may be more restrictive fire safety rules on and within 1/8-mile of Oregon Department of Forestry-protected land throughout Washington County. There may be restrictions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment and motorized vehicles.