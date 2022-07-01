Wife of Washington County deputy donates blood in celebration of husband's ongoing recovery

Deputy Mike Trotter survived a serious crash in April with the help of 90 blood donations. His family and colleagues are working to give back to others in need.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff's Office staff and family members are working to help people in need of blood donations in the name of their colleague, Deputy Mike Trotter.

Trotter was one of several people seriously hurt in a April crash in Beaverton. A car ran a red light, slamming into Trotter's cruiser.

Trotter survived, but his recovery is ongoing.

"It's day by day," his wife Heather Trotter said. "He is still healing. He has a long road."

Two teenagers in the oncoming car died, and another three went to the hospital.

Trotter has been in and out of the hospital for months and received 90 units of donated blood to survive when he was first admitted after the crash.

"So that was 90 strangers that came together a week before the crash that saved his life," said Lauren Reagan of Bloodworks Northwest.

Bloodworks Northwest worked with Washington County Sheriff's Office to organize several blood donation drives happening over the next few weeks. The events are in Deputy Trotter's name to help other people like him who experience unexpected, yet critical need for blood.

"Because you never know when an accident will happen," Reagan said.

Heather Trotter donated blood for the first time Tuesday.

"My husband [needed] a significant amount," she said. "I guess I take it for granted for not donating in the past. Just think about, 'if it affected me, what if those products weren't available?' [How] you might like to help repay and make it so it's available for someone else's loved one who might need it."

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue paramedics were some of the responders to the April crash.

Deputy Chief Kenny Frentress joined Tuesday's donation event at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm honored to be here today," Frentress said. "It's a really cool thing because it saves lives."

Sheriff Pat Garrett also donated blood alongside members of his team.

"It's about coming together as a first responder family," Garrett said. "We've seen it firsthand now that it does save lives of people in our family as well as in our community, so they're excited to give back."

Bloodworks Northwest said the summer months are tough times to collect donations.

"Because everyone's on vacation," Reagan explained.

The organization's projections show a dip in donation appointments in the coming weeks.

"We've been at a critical stage for the last nine months," Reagan said. "We're trying to get the region's blood supply stabilized at this point."