WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — It's rained almost every day in January and some parts of Washington County are starting to feel the impact.

In Hillsboro, 334th Ave. next to Killarney West Golf Course was flooded Thursday with three feet of water in some spots. The water nearly reached Sharron Zimmer’s mailbox. She walked from her house to a dry part of 334th Ave. wearing fishing waders, since the road was closed.



“The fishing waders have come in handy!” said Zimmer, explaining that 334th Ave. floods every year for at least a week.



“It's been as long as 28 days,” she said. “My neighbors are lucky enough to have high-wheeled vehicles, which they park up the road.”



Parts of Susbauer Rd. in Cornelius were also closed because of high water. As of Thursday night, there were 4 emergency road closures in Washington County. Even though some vehicles continued driving through flooded roads, the county is urging drivers not to ignore barricades for their safety.

