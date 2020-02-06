Washington County businesses begin gradual reopening

The county is the latest to enter Phase 1 or Oregon's plan.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — After being closed since mid March, the doors at The Barbers in Beaverton are once again open.

"We had ten weeks to prepare so we're ready to roll," said co-owner Mark Speigelberg.

And business on day one of Phase 1 was very good.

"Our clients are fired up to be here," Speigelberg said. "They're fired up to get their haircuts... people are coming in just really giddy to their haircuts."

The shop has had to transition from walk-in only to appointment only.

Clients wait in their cars until called inside.

"When you walk in you have to sanitize. We're requiring our clients wear face masks. Our employees are required as well... we're wiping down everything," he said.

It's the same kind of caution being taken at Thai Bloom restaurant on Cedar Hills Boulevard.

The restaurant opened its doors for in-person dining Monday, and the patio was almost full at lunchtime.

So what exactly does Phase 1 mean?

Under the governor's plan, it means the limited opening of restaurants and bars, personal care services, gyms as well as malls.

For example, small group sit-down service at restaurants and bars is now allowed as long as tables are six feet apart.

You'll now have to make appointments at all barbers, salons and massage businesses.

And if you plan to hit the gym, be ready for more requirements when it comes to social distancing, sanitation and occupancy.

Which is what ADAPT Training fitness center CEO Jeff Nelson is planning to do when his gym reopens, but that won't be for another couple of weeks.

"We're actually holding to our original date of June 15 because we feel that those extra two weeks to get all the safety protocols, education, and all that stuff in place is worth it," Nelson said.

And businesses are asking us to do our parts too.