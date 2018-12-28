HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County man will serve almost 11 years in prison after being convicted of several domestic violence charges.

Patrick Paluda was convicted of assault in the second degree, coercion, strangulation, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple drug-related charges.

In June 2018, a neighbor called police after hearing screams coming from the property. When police arrived a woman was trying to escape by scaling a fence in the backyard, the Washington Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies investigated and said Paluda had screwed the windows and doors shut in the home, as well as modified the garage door so it would lock from the outside, to keep the woman in the home against her will.

He had been assaulting her for several hours that day, according to deputies. He also threatened her with a gun, making her fear for her safety is she were to try and leave, deputies said.

If you suspect someone is in an abusive relationship, call law enforcement immediately. You can also report the abuse by calling the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s 24-hour crisis line at 866-469-8600. You can also visit the Washington County Sheriff's Office website to find more information and resources.