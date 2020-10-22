Washington 911 services restored, according to Emergency Management

Washington's Emergency Management Division reports the statewide 911 outage is over and services have been restored.

Washington's 911 service has been restored, according the state Emergency Management Division.

The EMD said the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

The 911 outage was reported after 4 p.m. Thursday and services were restored statewide by 5 p.m.

Please do not call 911 or the backup numbers to verify. The lines need to stay open for emergencies.

The Emergency Management Division has a list of alternative numbers to use during an emergency. Keep this list handy in case of another outage: