x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local

Washington 911 services restored, according to Emergency Management

Washington's Emergency Management Division reports the statewide 911 outage is over and services have been restored.
Credit: KING 5

Washington's 911 service has been restored, according the state Emergency Management Division. 

The EMD said the cause of the outage is still under investigation. 

The 911 outage was reported after 4 p.m. Thursday and services were restored statewide by 5 p.m. 

Please do not call 911 or the backup numbers to verify. The lines need to stay open for emergencies. 

The Emergency Management Division has a list of alternative numbers to use during an emergency. Keep this list handy in case of another outage: 

Statewide list of emergency backup numbers, courtesy EMD: 

  • Adams County Dispatch 509-659-1122
    • Othello Area 509-488-2061
    • City of Ritzville 509-659-1313
    • City of Othello 509-488-3314
  • Asotin County Dispatch 509-243-4171
    • Clarkston 509-758-2331
  • Benton Couty Dispatch 509-628-0333
  • Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732    
  • Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970  
  • Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111  
  • Clark County: 360-696-4461
  • Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518  
  • Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-577-3098  
    • Woodland & Amboy 360-225-8981
    • PIO Media Questions 360-430-6329
  • Douglas County 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732
  • Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132
  • Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333   
  • Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494   
  • Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160   
  • Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765
  • Island County Dispatch (see below)  
    • North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567
    • South Whidbey 360-321-4400
    • Camano Island 360-629-2224
  • Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0  
  • King County (see below)
    • Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401
    • Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254
    • Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500
    • Seattle Police 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
    • University of WA 206-685-8973
    • Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200
    • Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505
    • Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656
    • Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121
    • King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311
  • Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844
  • Kittitas County (See Below)
    • Upper Kittias 509-674-2584
    • Lower Kitttias 509-925-8534
  • Klickitat County Dispatch 509-773-4545
  • Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
  • Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501   
  • Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441   
    • Belfair 360-277-5080
  • Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967  
  • Pacific County (See Below)
    • South Bend 360-875-9397  
    • Long Beach 360-642-9397  
  • Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-1980
  • Pierce County 911  253-798-4722
    • JBLM 253-912-4442
  • San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4141
  • Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211 or 360-336-3131   
  • Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490   
  • Snohomish (SnoCom)  425-407-3970
  • Spokane County 509-456-2233
  • Stevens County 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
  • Thurston County 360-704-2740
  • Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535
  • Walla Walla County 509-527-1960 & 509-527-3766 (Alarms)
  • Whatcom County 360-676-6911/6711
    • Bellingham Fire 360-676-6811
  • Whitman 509-334-6601
  • Yakima County 509-453-9000
  • Washington State Patrol
    • Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240
    • King: 425-401-7798
    • Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima: 509-575-2320
    • Colfax, Colville, Ritzville, Spokane: 509-227-6566
    • Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania: 360-449-7999
    • Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan: 509-682-8090
    • Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom: 360-654-1200