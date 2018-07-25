Washington is among the worst states in the county for income inequality.

The average income for the top one percent in the state makes 24.2 times more than the other 99 percent, according to a recent report from the non-profit Economic Policy Institute.

The report shows Washington has the tenth widest income gap in the country. The average annual income for the top one percent is just under $1.4 million and only $57,100 for the bottom 99 percent.

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area has the widest gap in the state, with the top one percent making 24.7 times more than the rest of the earners.

Oregon ranked 23rd in the study, with the top one percent making 19.7 times more than the rest of earners.

New York state came in at number one on the list for income inequality. Alaska was at the bottom of the list, with the top one percent earning 12.7 times the bottom 99 percent.

