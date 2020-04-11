Washington 3rd District Rep. not called; Herrera Beutler in lead

The Washington 3rd District race for the U.S. House Representative has not been called.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Election night has brought many results but the race for Washington’s 3rd District House of Representatives member has not been called.

As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 Jaime Herrera Beutler, the Republican incumbent who has held the seat for a decade, was in the lead by 8% points over Democrat Carolyn Long.

For the 2020 election, the women only debated one time. But both separately appeared on KGW’s Straight Talk, speaking on a range of issues.

Long and Beutler differed on issues from pandemic recovery to healthcare.

Rep. Beutler voted against the Democrats’ latest coronavirus relief plan because she said it removed funding for hiring police officers and personal protective equipment for law enforcement.

But she said on Straight Talk that she’s worked since the beginning of the pandemic to bring people and businesses in Southwest Washington the assistance they need to survive. She highlighted her support for the Paycheck Protection Program that she said helped save 95,000 jobs in her district.

“I’ve already started to extend that effort to make sure it goes through the end of this pandemic, this disaster,” Beutler said.

She touted herself as a longtime conservative politician and political science professor, whereas Long promoted herself as the community-connected liberal alternative.

Long said she was one of the first candidates to release her own pandemic relief plan. It focuses, in part, on lowering the barriers to get Americans back into the workforce through expanding access to child care, paid family sick leave and supporting small businesses.

“The third part is investing in infrastructure and creates good family wage jobs and returns money to our economy,” Long said. “I’m hoping to pursue them at the same time. It will get our economy back on track.”

Rep. Beutler wanted to overturn the Affordable Care Act. However, she told Straight Talk’s Laural Porter that she is passionate about protecting coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. She has a daughter who had a kidney transplant. “I am no stranger to pre-existing conditions or the need for quality, affordable health care. It is a passion of mine. I’ve sponsored legislation to make sure those folks who get their care through the ACA, those with pre-existing conditions, will continue to have their coverage irrespective of what happens in the courts.”

Long has supported the Affordable Care Act with a public option.