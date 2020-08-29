More firefighters, resources en route to White River Fire in Wasco County

Gov. Brown declared a conflagration Friday, allowing more firefighters and resources to fight wildfire.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — A Red Flag Warning is underway Saturday in Wasco County, as the White River Fire continues to grow. The warning expires at 11 p.m. Saturday, and winds between 20-30 mph are expected.

According to a Saturday morning update, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is sending four additional structural task forces to battle the fire from Benton, Yamhill, Lane and Douglas counties. Currently, there are seven task forces consisting of crews from all over Oregon.

Crews described the overnight activity from Friday into Saturday morning as "very active" as crews defended the fire lines and extinguished spot fires.

The following evacuation orders were in effect as of Saturday afternoon:

LEVEL 3: GO

Residences on Smock Road west of Smock Road and Ayres Road, including all residences on Barber Lane and Barlow Road

North of Victor Road, Claymier Road, Old Wapinita Road and Paulson Road to the intersection of Paulson and Victor Road

East from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove to intersection of Endersby Road and Higway 216

LEVEL 2: GET SET

Area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road, to intersection of Smock and Ayres Road

East of Wapinita Road

LEVEL 1: GET READY