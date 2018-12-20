PORTLAND, Ore. — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 60-year-old man arrested earlier this week on charges of intimidation and menacing.

According to court documents, Michael Amatullo came up to an 8-year-old boy who was taking out trash from his apartment and started yelling at him, using the N-word and other expletives.

The boy's older brother then came outside and tried to de-escalate the situation. At that point, police say Amatullo started calling the teenager the N-word, and that "if he kept it up he was going to beat his ass."

Police say Amatullo then went into his house and brought a kitchen knife out to "protect himself."

Amatullo was arrested shortly after, but the racial attacks didn't stop there. Documents say while he was in the back of a police car, an officer asked Amatullo if he feels like he's a racist.

Amatullo then responded, "When you act like an animal, yeah you're a [expletive] N-word." He then told the officer, "I hope your wife and kids [expletive] die pig! [Expletive] monkey [expletive]! Send them all back to planet of the apes! You catching all that?! Write it all down! I'm not gonna get beat up by a bunch of [expletive] N-words," according to court documents.

Amatullo was charged with intimidation and menacing, and was released from jail on a $5,000 bail earlier this week.

Thursday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. According to a spokesperson from Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Amatullo violated the terms of his release by making violent threats after he was released from jail.