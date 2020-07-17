Support trickling in to help Warm Springs reservation deal with crumbling water infrastructure

Lawmakers approved $3.5 million to help repair Warm Springs' chronic water supply issues. An estimated $200 million is needed, but tribal members say it's a start.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — About halfway between Bend and Portland, dissected by Highway 26, is a Native America reservation home to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It borders the Deschutes River to the south, but ironically on these tribal lands you’re hard-pressed to find a reliable water source.

“Right now we’re actually experiencing a boil water notice for the third year in a row around this time,” said Carina Miller, a tribal member who was on the most recent tribal council. She is also running for Oregon State Senate.

“In order to deal with the overall water infrastructure issues, it’s about $200 million that we’re going to need to fix the systems,” she said.

For the past three years, breaks in the main water line have caused boil water advisories and fluid uncertainty for those on the reservation.

“The entire system needs to completely be replaced and every time there’s a leak and we fix it, that puts pressure on other parts of the system,” Miller said.

“When that water is out,it affects everybody with water suppression, fighting fires, washing hands,” said Tribal Emergency Manager Danny Martinez.

The Vietnam veteran has been juggling the water issues, wildfire potential and even a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, we probably have enough water for 21 days,” said Martinez.

His office has become a staging area for a water distribution site. Bottled water, canned goods, and hygiene products are among the donations brought by community members near and far. The items are given to residents of Warm Springs.

On Tuesday, some relief from the state level as the Oregon Emergency Board approved $3.5 million to go toward repairing Warm Springs’ water infrastructure. The allocation is less than what they get yearly because of lower lottery revenue. There’s still a long way to go to reach Miller’s estimated need of $200 million, but Martinez says it’s a start.

“We are focusing on the Shitike Creek crossing where the pipe crosses the creek, which seems to be a major portion of this water break…working on a water treatment plant where the pumps are generating enough pressure so we can fill the tanks for the community of Warm Springs,” Martinez said.

It might just be a drop in the bucket, but Martinez is grateful for the community support that he hopes will keep pouring in for the reservation and its people.