PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for help locating a man wanted for several domestic violence crimes, including allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday morning.

Gabriel Sandoval, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is believed to be armed with a knife and a baseball bat.

Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday near a 7-Eleven store at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street, and learned that Sandoval, who was carrying a baseball bat, left the area with his girlfriend against her will, police said.

Sandoval’s girlfriend called 911 at 11:06 a.m. from Southeast 82nd Avenue and Rhine Street to report that she had been stabbed. Medics took her to a hospital. Police said her wound was not life-threatening.

Anyone who sees Sandoval is asked to call 911.

He is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with short black hair. Police believe he is driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plate CA94827.

Sandoval also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a hit-and-run crash.

© 2018 KGW