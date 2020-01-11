Here are all the ballot drop-off locations in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — It is now too late to mail in your ballot for it to be counted, and must be turned in at a ballot drop-off location, according to the Multnomah County Board of Elections website.
Here are two tools provided to locate your closest drop-off location. The first is a map for all of the Multnomah county locations and the second is an Oregon-wide, address-based lookup tool for your nearest ballot box.
Below are the current ballot drop-off locations in Multnomah County:
Official Ballot Drop Box outside the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Election Building.
North Portland
- St. Johns Library (Library Book Drop) –7510 N Charleston Ave. (see map)
- North Portland Library (Library Book Drop) – 512 N Killingsworth St. (see map)
- Kenton Library (Library Book Drop) – 8226 N Denver Ave. (see map)
- Green Zebra Grocery – NEW LOCATION 3011 N Lombard St. (Official Ballot Drop Box located in rear parking lot off of N Curtis Ave.) (see map)
- McCoy Park – NEW LOCATION – located on the southeast corner of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Trenton Street and North Newman Avenue – Walk up Only) (see map)
Northeast Portland
- Albina Library – NEW LOCATION (Official Ballot Drop Box) –216 NE Knott St. (see map)
- Hollywood Library (Library Book Drop) – 4040 NE Tillamook St. (see map)
- McDonald's Restaurant – 2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. - Official Ballot Drop Box located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library. (see map)
- Gregory Heights Library (Library Book Drop) – 7921 NE Sandy Blvd. (see map)
- Parkrose Neighborhood – 4390 NE 102nd Ave. – Official Ballot Drop Box located in the east parking lot across the street from MHCC Maywood Park Center on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Prescott St. (see map)
Northwest Portland
- Northwest Library (Library Book Drop) – 2300 NW Thurman St. (see map)
Southeast Portland
- Ballots can be returned to the 24-hour Library Book Drops. Outside the Rockwood Library location.
- Multnomah County Elections – 1040 SE Morrison St. (see map)
- SE 11th Avenue – NEW LOCATION – Official Ballot Drop Box located on the east side of SE 11th Ave. between SE Alder St. and SE Morrison St.
- SE Belmont Street – Official Ballot Drop Box located on north side of SE Belmont St. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 11th Ave.
- 1040 SE Morrison Street – Walk/bike up Official Ballot Drop Site is a slot in the building located at corner of SE 11th Ave. and SE Morrison St.
- Belmont Library (Library Book Drop) – 1038 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. (see map)
- Sellwood – Moreland Library (Library Book Drop) – 7860 SE 13th Ave. (see map)
- Woodstock Library (Library Book Drop) – 6008 SE 49th Ave. (see map)
- Holgate Library (Library Book Drop) – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd. (see map)
- Midland Library (Official Ballot Drop Box) – 805 SE 122nd Ave. (see map)
- Regal Cinemas Movie Theater / M & M Car Wash – SE Division St. & SE 165th Ave. – Official Ballot Drop Box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash (see map)
- Rockwood Library (Library Book Drop) – 17917 SE Stark St. (see map)
Southwest Portland
- A–Boy Supply – 7365 SW Barbur Blvd. (see map)
- Capitol Hill Library (Library Book Drop) – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy. (see map)
- Hillsdale Library (Library Book Drop) – 1525 SW Sunset Blvd. (see map)
- Central Library – 801 SW 10th Ave. Drive up Library Book Drop located on SW 11th Ave. between SW Yamhill St. and SW Taylor St. (see map)
- Pioneer Courthouse Square – 700 block of SW Broadway (next to Starbucks and across from Nordstrom – Walk up Only) (see map)
Fairview
- Fairview – Columbia Library (Library Book Drop) – 1520 NE Village St. (see map)
Gresham
- Gresham Library (Official Ballot Drop Box) – 385 NW Miller Ave. (see map)
- Voting Center Express – Limited Hours – Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St. – There is an Official Ballot Drop Box located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. It is open only during voting center open hours. You will need to park and then walk inside to deposit your ballot. (see map)
Troutdale
- Troutdale Library (Library Book Drop) –2451 SW Cherry Park Rd. (see map)