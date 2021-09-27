Portland leaders to vote on contract to protect and clean up downtown

The contested contract with the nonprofit Clean & Safe would cost about $25 million over the next five years, but critics say botched security is cause for concern.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As downtown Portland struggles to rebound from pandemic downturns, protest fallout, and a rise in homelessness, city leaders are set to vote on a contested security and sanitation contract.

Last week, city council voted to postpone the vote to renew a contract with nonprofit Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

The city has contracted with the group for years, using a mix of taxes and fees from property owners. The contract is up, so now commissioners are set to vote Wednesday over whether to renew it for $25 million over the next five years.

The city took testimony from invited supporters and heard public comment from dissenting groups.

Critics said contracted private security officers, sometimes armed, have had a history of harassing the homeless community, breaking the law, and not being subject to accountability measures.

"We've asked so many times for you to stop the brutality in our streets," said one member of a group called End Clean & Safe.

Mariana Garcia Medina, senior policy associate for the ACLU of Oregon, argued the program does not serve its intended purpose.

"Clean & Safe allows for private policing in public spaces with public funds while strongly lacking oversight, putting our most vulnerable community members at risk," she said.

After months of public input, the city did make changes to the contract. The current proposal would create more city oversight of Clean & Safe. Privately hired security personnel would be subject to reviews and audits and be required to provide identification if people want to make complaints.

More resources would be added to serve the homeless population and address mental health concerns.

Clean & Safe board chair Cindy Laurila emphasized a commitment to serving Portland.

"No sector can do it alone," Laurila said. "It's going to take all of us to restore Downtown to its former beauty and vitality."

"We're grateful for their service," a representative for Travel Portland said.

"The city of Portland faces increased challenges," Clean & Safe director of operations Mark Wells testified. "And we are at a critical point in time."

However, city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty argued contract changes do not adequately address community concerns.

1) I'm deeply concerned that their continues to be armed security operating within this ESD, especially since earlier this summer a private security guard without the proper license to carry a gun shot and killed Freddy Nelson Jr. in North Portland: https://t.co/Pe9I2cIDR2 — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 24, 2021

She applauded work being done to clean up downtown and help homeless people but said more time was needed for contract discussions to address concerns about the financial relationship between Clean & Safe and Portland Business Alliance.

Let's not rush this agreement through when there are so many outstanding questions as to how this agreement is serving all Portlanders well. Trust and transparency are keys to effective community safety. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 24, 2021

One of the contracted programs through Central City Concern (CCC) called Clean Start has employed homeless and disadvantaged people to help clean up Downtown.

Jay Mcintyre, the business director, told city commissioners that in 2020, Clean Start personnel removed 73,000 bags of trash, 47,000 needles on the streets, 17,000 needles from downtown drop boxes, 41,000 graffiti tags, and 46,000 biohazards in the streets.

"Roughly 60 people a year found employment through this program and are able to start or restart their journey toward independence and self-empowerment," Mcintyre said.

Public testimony, however, pushed to delay the contract or cut it altogether, arguing the main stakeholders had less of a voice.