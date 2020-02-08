Volunteers help researchers track bird populations during pandemic

Researchers in the PNW are relying on volunteer observers to track changes in bird populations. It’s a win-win for researchers and those looking for a way to connect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Researchers around the Pacific Northwest are trying to figure out how the pandemic is affecting wildlife and animal behavior. It turns out, observations from everyday people are helping real studies track changes.

"Our worlds have become much smaller," Olivia Sanderfoot said.

Olivia Sanderfoot is a graduate researcher at the University of Washington in Seattle who loves bird watching and right now, she is on a whole new adventure.



"I could collect data that would help us better understand how air pollution, which is changing during the pandemic, is impacting birds,” Sanderfoot said. “But I could also give our community productive and positive [things] to do during this very challenging time. And the response has been absolutely terrific."

Since April, 300 volunteer observers, mostly in Oregon and Washington, have sent her team surveys about birds they're seeing in their neighborhoods. They send the info in using the app E-Bird.

"People have been noticing a lot more wildlife around them," Audubon Society of Portland Conservation Director Bob Sallinger said.

The Audubon Society of Portland has a similar program to E-Bird, called Backyard BioBlitz.

"To raise awareness that we have incredible wildlife in our neighborhoods, to gain some understanding about that, and promote some stewardship," Sallinger said.

Dr. Kaeli Swift studies bird behavior and teaches at the University of Washington, specializing in crows.



"It's not just that they're big and they're everywhere. It's that they honestly do a lot of really cool things. They play for example, they problem solve," Swift said.

Swift presents around the region, but the pandemic has impacted in-person talks. An event originally set for a Portland Theater is now going virtual on zoom this month. It is called "As the Crow Flies: Covid Behavior, Play, and Funerals."



She covers crow behaviors; everything from using tools to crow communication and even crow funerals.



"What my study in particular looked at was whether or not they might use dead crows as cues of danger, as ways of looking at their environment and saying 'uh oh, something happened.' And we found some pretty compelling evidence that that definitely feeds into their response." Swift said.



More observers these days may mean we're just seeing what we didn't pay attention to before, but it's a good learning experience for those now tuned in.



“It's very normal for a young bird to be on the ground learning to fly for example," Sallinger said.

It is too soon to identify trends from the University of Washington study, according to Sanderfoot. She plans to repeat surveys next spring to compare the data.



"I think birding is one of the best ways we can connect with the natural world," Sanderfoot said.

Fellow researchers like Dr. Swift encourages everyone to join the cause.