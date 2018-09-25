NORTH BONNEVILLE, Wash. — After Hurricane Florence flooded the Carolinas, volunteers sprang into action.

Four of those volunteers were retired and current volunteer firefighters from the North Bonneville Fire Department in Southwest Washington. They joined a larger group of volunteers from the national nonprofit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

In the fields, a sheep dog protects the vulnerable. In their normal day to day operations, volunteers with the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance team help veterans get on their feet after returning home.

The vulnerable in North Carolina were the victims of Hurricane Florence. It didn't matter if they had served or not, if they needed help, the "Sheep Dogs" did whatever was needed.

"We did anything from feeding people, cutting trees, tarping their roofs. Just to make sure they're alright," team leader Jason Harte said. "We did water rescues the first couple of days. We did over 207 water rescues the first 3 days."

The group drove all the way to North Carolina, spent 4 long days on the ground.

"You're tired, but it's enjoyable. It's great work, we helped the community out," Harte said.

Then, they drove back.

"Being stuck with 4 people in a truck, it gets interesting after a couple hours." Harte joked, but noted it wouldn't have been possible without help from their community. "Three days of donations helped us get 6,942 miles round-trip to go help the people in North Carolina."

© 2018 KGW