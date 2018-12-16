Since the 1920s the lights have been glowing on a 4 block stretch of a small Southeast Portland street.

For 2 weeks in December, thousands of visitors flock to Peacock Lane between Southeast Stark and Southeast Belmont.

Houses light up in whatever decorations they have.

There are no stipulations or contracts to sign when you live on Peacock Lane, but every house on opening night was lit up in one way or another.

"We love Peacock lane, we love living here, we love the energy, excitement and holiday cheer. It's magical," Megan Simon said.

Gloria Becker has lived on Peacock Lane since 1971.

"It's so much fun, we got all the people that come to visit, have a big party. It's a party every night," Becker said.

Whether you're here for a party to people watch or to enjoy with loved ones, there's a little something for everyone.

"I think it's fun, it's a tradition we do with our family, so it's nice and it's just something that brings our family together. It's something we look forward to every year," Brooklyn Eneas,14, said.

In 2017, Peacock Lane was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.