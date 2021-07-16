Violence survivors receive support in Multnomah County

The team helps give survivors updates in their cases. It also provides housing, home security, transportation, household utilities, food and groceries.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A program serving violence survivors in Multnomah County is getting a boost.

Multnomah County's Department of Community Justice (DCJ) recently received an additional $93,000 to help reach survivors and notify them of updates in their cases.

Last year, the DCJ's Victim and Survivor Services Unit helped 485 people who had been impacted by some sort of violence. Multnomah is one of seven counties in the state that provides survivor and victim services post-conviction.

Erika Preuitt is director of the DCJ. She said the local need is growing for these services.

"And this is particularly true right now as it pertains to gun violence," Preuitt said. "We're [also] seeing people being isolated, coming out of the pandemic and needing support and needing connection."

The seven-person team works to mitigate the impacts of violence on survivors and their families by addressing immediate safety needs such as housing, home security, transportation, household utilities, food and groceries.

One survivor named Kate said she was grateful for the services, which helped her get back on track after escaping a long-term abuser.

"There is hope, just reach out, keep reaching out, don't give up," she said to others like her.

Services are also provided to survivors on parole and probation who have been impacted by community violence. The unit has two culturally specific advocates, assisting victims from BIPOC and Latinx communities, which are disproportionately impacted by these violent crimes.