Vigil, silent march held for ICE detainees in Portland

A vigil is being held in Portland for ICE detainees. It began near the Burnside Bridge and quietly walked down the waterfront to Salmon Street Springs.
People were asked via social media to bring candles if they were going to participate.
Protesters began to march along the waterfront for the second time at around 9:20 p.m.
Reporters on the scene said around 9:10 p.m. the gathering was calm and there was music.
Demonstrators made it to the waterfront at Salmon Street Springs just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.
It was a silent march, according to reporters at the event. Before they marched, there were speakers at the meeting place where dozens fathered to listen.
Located at the end of the march were cloths set up with messaging on them like 'stop separating families' where people could place their candles to honor ICE detainees.
This makes over 120 nights that demonstrators have been in the streets of Portland making their voices heard for injustices across the country for issues like police brutality, racial inequity, the murder of minorities by police, the abolishment of police and prisons, the defunding of police and more.