Vigil, silent march held for ICE detainees in Portland

Demonstrators held a silent candlelight vigil march in honor of ICE detainees in Portland.

A vigil is being held in Portland for ICE detainees. It began near the Burnside Bridge and quietly walked down the waterfront to Salmon Street Springs.

People were asked via social media to bring candles if they were going to participate.

Protesters began to march along the waterfront for the second time at around 9:20 p.m.

Reporters on the scene said around 9:10 p.m. the gathering was calm and there was music.

It’s a pretty chill scene here with pretty chill music. pic.twitter.com/zVlndYSHVZ — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 4, 2020

Demonstrators made it to the waterfront at Salmon Street Springs just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Vigil marchers have just arrived at the Salmon Street Springs, where a vigil for Michael Reinoehl was held earlier today. Crowds are now seated on the steps facing the river. #PortlandProtest #BlackLivesMatter #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/61QNU9O1VX — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 4, 2020

It was a silent march, according to reporters at the event. Before they marched, there were speakers at the meeting place where dozens fathered to listen.

Located at the end of the march were cloths set up with messaging on them like 'stop separating families' where people could place their candles to honor ICE detainees.