Thunder, lightning and Thor! Rain is back in Oregon

After about a million acres of the state were burned and smoke filled the sky with hazardous levels of air quality, most Oregonians were ready for a downpour.

PORTLAND, Oregon — After weeks of warm, dry weather that led to wildfires burning around the state, rain is finally back in Oregon.

In the Pacific Northwest, we're pretty used to rain. It's usually not something to be that excited about. But after about a million acres of the state were burned and smoke filled the sky with hazardous levels of air quality, most Oregonians were ready for a downpour.

So ready, in fact, that they had their phones out ready to record the storm as soon as it hit on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday.

Here are your videos of the lightning, thunder and rain in Oregon:

Chad Wignall sent KGW this slow motion video he took at 4 a.m. Friday in Milwaukie.

Darla Salchenberg took this video of her son, Nolan, playing with his Thor hammer, and as he holds it up to the sky, lightning strikes in Salem!

Ryan Lomber sent in this video of heavy rain and lightning lighting up the sky at Bull Mountain.

Ameneh Ameripour took this video of lightning in North Portland early Friday morning.

Sandra Hughes took this video of lightning in Vancouver, Washington early Friday morning.

Tina Schorr sent in this video of the thunderstorm in Oregon City early Friday morning.

Josh Weatherman took this video of big lightning strikes in Happy Valley that lit up the entire sky.

Ivan Redding sent us this video of rain and lightning in Oregon City at 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

Kathleen Sanetel sent KGW this video of thunder and lightning in Milwaukie early Friday morning.