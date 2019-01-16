PORTLAND, Ore. — Video shows a pickup truck driver running down three people on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland.

As first reported by KXL, the Jan. 10 chase was captured by home security cameras near Northeast 152nd Avenue and Beech Street. The video shows the driver hit at least one of the pedestrians. Two people are seen running away following the crash.

Watch the video (Courtesy of Javier Gonzalez)

The homeowner, Javier Gonzalez, said he sent the video to Portland police.

Police said they’re aware of what happened, but no one involved in the incident contacted them. The video has been distributed to officers.

Gonzalez said he checked the video when he came home to find his rose bushes and a utility box outside his home damaged, and tire tracks through nearby Wilkes City Park.

Gonzalez is thankful no one was in the park at the time.

"Any other day, any other time of the year, that could have been a really horrifying accident," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Portland police.