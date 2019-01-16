PORTLAND, Ore. — Video shows a pickup truck driver running down three people on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland.

As first reported by KXL, the Jan. 10 chase was captured by home security cameras near Northeast 152nd Avenue and Beech Street. The video shows the driver hit one of the pedestrians. Two people are seen running away following the crash.

Watch the video (Courtesy of Javier Gonzales)

The homeowner said the video was turned over to Portland police.

Police said they’re aware of what happened, but no one involved in the incident contacted them. The video has been distributed to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Portland police.