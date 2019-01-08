PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue are asking for the public’s help with identifying several people in connection with a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment complex in Northeast Portland last month.

Ten people were inside the fourplex, located at 3918 NE Garfield Ave., at around 4 a.m. on July 5 when the fire broke out. Two people were injured after they jumped from a third-story window to escape. A puppy was also dropped from the third-story window and survived.

Investigators determined the fire was started by illegal fireworks.

On Thursday, surveillance video was released of a neighboring apartment complex. Fire investigators would like to identify everyone in the video.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. You can call 503-823-4357 or leave a tip online.

