The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said business video security footage showed missing Portland woman Angela Hernandez driving south on Highway 1 into Monterey County on July 6.

The video shows Hernandez, 23, driving a white 2011 Jeep Patriot with Oregon plates, on Highway 1 at around 9:30 a.m. on July 6.

She was traveling from Oregon to Southern California to visit family when her daily correspondence via phone calls and texts suddenly stopped, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said. Her family's last contact with her was July 6 when she was in Half Moon Bay.

Officials have said Hernandez's disappearance is suspicious.

"It's too early to speculate if foul play was involved, but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are definitely suspicious," San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said. "It's suspicious to us and to the family."

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning they've turned the investigation over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Hernandez. Anyone who has seen her should call 650-363-4051 or the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

Before her disappearance, Hernandez's family was used to talking with her and texting with her multiple times a day as she traveled. Not hearing from her in three days is extremely out of character for her, family members said.

On the night of July 5, Hernandez told her family she was tired and would spend the night in a Safeway parking lot in Half Moon Bay before continuing her trip June 6. She was on her way to visit her sister Isabel in Lancaster, sheriff's officials said.

"It's really confusing to us," Isabel said. "My whole family, we're very worried. ... It's scary when you just don't know what's happening. Your mind just starts doing stuff to you and making you think all these things, and we're hoping for the best, and we're trying to keep hope."

Stephen Ellison and Ian Cull of NBC Bay Area contributed to this article.

© 2018 KGW