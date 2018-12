MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A video shows a furious, knife-wielding white woman calling a black woman the n-word during a racist tirade at a McMinnville parking lot.

Emora Roberson posted the video on Facebook on Christmas Eve. The video has been shared more than 10,000 times, and her story was first reported by The Oregonian.

Roberson told KGW the dispute began because her aunt "parked crooked" at a strip mall on Highway 99W. Roberson said she was with her boyfriend, aunt and 15-month-old daughter, who was in the backseat.

The video starts in the middle of the argument. At the beginning of the video, the woman is clutching a knife.

Watch the video (Warning: Disturbing language)

“No, I’m not trying to stab nobody. It’s called self-defense,” the woman yells at Roberson before using the racial slur.

Roberson said the woman spit on her boyfriend and slapped him before she began recording. She said her boyfriend was warning the woman about her behavior when she pulled out the knife.

After using the racial slur, the woman slams a door on Roberson’s vehicle. Roberson said the door was slammed on her foot.

The video continues for 30 more seconds with Roberson and her boyfriend talking in their vehicle as they wait for the woman to leave. The woman shouts another racial slur as the video comes to an end.

McMinnville police are investigating.

KGW's Maggie Vespa contributed to this report.