Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 27, the day after the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Investigators have released video showing a person of interest in connection with an August fire in Northeast Portland that destroyed two buildings and burned several others.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Portland Fire & Rescue at 503-823-4636.

The fire occurred early in the evening on Aug. 26 in an abandoned driving range, near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street. The surveillance video was taken at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Siskiyou Street minutes before the fire started, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Watch the video

Wind pushed the fire from the abandoned driving range to the buildings that were damaged. No injuries or deaths were reported, an accomplishment Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone said was “extraordinary.”

