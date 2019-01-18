PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a Northeast Portland home Thursday afternoon.

The man was identified as 62-year-old George Michael Atkeson. The woman was identified as 63-year-old Darlene Marie Kelley. She continues to receive treatment at a hospital for traumatic injuries, Portland police said. Kelley's dog was also killed in the shooting.

Police arrested 64-year-old Reza Chehrazi Mardani on charges of murder, attempted aggravated murder and unlawful use of weapon.

Multnomah Co. Jail

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

A neighbor said he was home when he heard gunfire.

"Two shots to start with...a lady screaming for help," John Smith said. "As I'm reaching in my cabinet to grab my gun, I hear three or more shots."

Smith said he heard a total of eight to nine gunshots.

Police said all of the individuals in the shooting knew each other.