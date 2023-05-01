Authorities identify victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham

Gary Wayne Krussow had his ear and half his face chewed off by the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack.

"I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody."

Court documents identify 78-year-old Gary Wayne Krussow as the man assaulted by 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer early Tuesday morning. It happened at the Cleveland Avenue max stop in Gresham. Investigators say Kraemer, who was high and drunk at the time, thought Krussow was a robot and he chewed off his ear and part of his face.

"That's horrifying," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary. Nothing should happen like that."

Woodard suspects Krussow was at the max stop at 2 a.m. because he had recently been evicted from a house he was living at in Hillsboro. Krussow had been living there after serving prison time for sex crimes involving a child. Woodard says Krussow's troubled past did not end there. He says Krussow also battled addiction.

"Methamphetamines," he said.



On Wednesday, Krussow's accused attacker was in court where he pleaded not guilty to what appears to be an attack fueled by drugs.