Victim in March 16 shooting in NE Portland dies several days later

Zachary Harris was treated at a hospital and survived 'for an extended period of time' but has now died, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot in Northeast Portland on March 16 has died from his injuries almost two weeks later, police announced Tuesday.

Zachary Joel Harris, 30, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where life-saving efforts "were successful for an extended period of time," according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), but "the victim has now succumbed to his injuries."

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Harris died from a gunshot wound, police said, and the shooting investigation has transitioned into a homicide investigation. His family has been notified.

North precinct officers responded on March 16 to a call about a shooting under Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard near Northeast Halsey Street in Northeast Portland's Hollywood district. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508, referencing case number 22-71227.

The news comes as Portland continues to grapple with a wave of homicides and a surge in gun violence that broke records last year and has maintained the same pace so far this year.