'Reach out to you battle buddies': Veterans respond to violence in Afghanistan

Experts warn violence resulting from the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan, may be triggering to veterans who served there over the past 20 years.

PORTLAND, Oregon — At least 13 U.S. service members were killed and at least 18 others were injured in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. It happened as two bombs were detonated outside the airport. ISIS-Khorasan is claiming responsibility and President Biden promised swift retaliation.

The news out of Afghanistan is especially difficult and frustrating for veterans. Many disagree with how the U.S. is withdrawing from the country.

“We should have had a more solid plan if we were going to exit,” said Jerry Glesmann, a retired command sergeant major with the Oregon Army National Guard.

Glesmann served in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008. He was part of a specialty unit made up of 17 Oregon Army National Guard members tasked with training Afghans to curb the country's drug trade. He patrolled the Helmand Province, survived an IED explosion and remembers one Taliban attack in particular.

“A 4.5 hour firefight ensued, in which we prevailed,” said Glesmann.

All of that to say that seeing what's unfolding in Afghanistan now is hard for Glesmann — and he knows he's not alone.

“If you're a veteran, you should be reaching out [for help]. If you're doing good, you should be reaching out to your battle buddies and checking in on them,” said Glesmann. “I just received a phone call from the [Veterans of Foreign Wars], which l thought was pretty cool; he had a whole list of folks that he was going to reach out to.”

Many veterans' advocates are concerned by how vets might be triggered by what is happening in Kabul — not only those who served in Afghanistan, but in other wars like Vietnam.

“In the military we learn that we need to take care of the buddy to the left of us and the buddy to the right of us, just like family,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “I would say to those veterans, it's actually a sign of strength to recognize that you have a need for help and then to follow through and reach out for that help.”

Fitzpatrick hopes vets will choose to reach out to any of the multiple resources available to them. Two of those resources are the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and the Lines for Life Military Helpline at 888-457-4838.

Despite what's happening now and the frustration and anger it may trigger, Glesmann has one final message: