BATTLE GROUND, Wash. – What was thought to be a cougar sighting in Battle Ground on Saturday turned out to be a house cat.

Police reported a cougar was spotted at around 9:30 a.m. near the 300 block of Northeast 10th Street.

Cougar spotted in Battle Ground on June 16, 2018

Battle Ground police

After reviewing the photos, officials confirm that the animal in question was not a cougar but rather a "very substantial and fine-looking cat."

Saturday's report came after a Thursday morning report of a cougar in the area of Onsdorff Boulevard and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is monitoring the situation. Due to the amount of sightings reported officials said they can't rule out a cougar is not in the area as this the time of year they are typically seen.

Non-emergency cougar sightings should be reported to 311 so information can be forwarded to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. In an emergency situation, call 911.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.

