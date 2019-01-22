PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW News has been answering your questions about the government shutdown since it began more than a month ago, and two questions have popped up often:

Will I still get my mail?

We can Verify your mail delivery by the USPS is not affected by the shutdown. The USPS is an independent entity funded through the sale of their products and services, not taxpayer dollars.

Their operations are not affected by the shutdown, so your mail delivery will go on as usual.

Can I get a passport?

Though the State Department was affected by the partial shutdown, passport services continue without any effect. If you've made an appointment at a U.S. State Department passport agency or center, do not cancel it! It'll go on during the shutdown.

If you have any questions about getting a passport, you should call 1-877-487-2778 or click here.

In fact, last week, Pres. Trump recalled thousands of State Department employees to work without pay. Embassies around the world are now staffed, as are the State Department headquarters in Washington, DC. Those employees will be going back to work starting this week.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is the FAA staffing its inspectors and air traffic controllers during the shutdown?

RELATED: VERIFY: Can I give TSA workers cash, gift cards or food?

RELATED: VERIFY: Is the shutdown leading to more robocalls?

RELATED: VERIFY: Are federal inmates getting paid during the shutdown?