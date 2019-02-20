PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland travel guide published in the Toronto Sun claims we're a city filled with nudity, graffiti and vegetarian food at every bar.

The article, which was published Tuesday and inexplicably taken off the Internet the next day, was written by Kim Pemberton.

We wanted to Verify: Are any of the claims in this travel piece true?

1. "Portland is so easy to get around, it won't be long before you not only will be navigating the downtown core but also crossing some of its 14 bridges to visit nearby locales."

Fourteen bridges?? When did we get those?? At our count, there's only 12 you'll be crossing within city limits... and as a tourist, you'll be crossing even fewer (St. Johns, Fremont, Broadway, Burnside, Hawthorne, Morrison, Tilikum Crossing, Steel, Marquam, Ross Island, Sellwood and Sauvie Island).

2. “The Hawthorne Bridge used scrap metal from Second World War planes when its deck was changed from wood to steel in 1945.”

We couldn't confirm this claim at all, despite exhaustive Googling. According to a document registering the Hawthorne Bridge as a National Register of Historic Places, the county replaced Hawthorne's "wood-and-asphalt deck with a steel grate, despite the wartime restrictions on the unnecessary use of steel." No mention of WWII planes.

3. "Public nudity is legal throughout the year."

OK this claim is true. Public nudity is legal state-wide as long as you're not doing it to perform "an act of sexual intercourse" or to "arouse" another person.

4. "... also legal is graffiti."

No, graffiti is not legal, so you shouldn't literally go out there and paint the town red.

5. "Restaurants and bars are legally required to provide vegetarian options."

Not quite. Every Portland bar is required by OLCC law to serve a handful of food or snacks - period. Doesn't matter if it's vegetarian or vegan or keto.

6. "Portland bans strip malls ... there are no large box stores like Walmart."

This just... isn't true. There's two Wal-marts, four Targets, one Ikea and... clearly the writer hasn't experienced our beloved Freddy's.

7. "Locals don't hang out downtown."

Bars and restaurants like Departure, Bailey's Taproom, Tasty and Sons, THE DOZENS OF FOOD CART PODS, would all like a word. So would Powell's.

8. "Portlanders" are born and bred here; "Portlandians" are Portland immigrants.

... we'll just stick with "Portlanders," thanks.

Skyler Lanning, the owner of the company that took Pemberton her tour of Portland, told KGW they were frustrated by the article and the incorrect statements attributed to their tour guide.

He said the writer took a tour four months ago and something was clearly lost in translation when the reporter wrote the article.

“There are small kernels of truth in what she wrote but it’s so condensed it’s almost comical,” said Lanning.

Lanning said they don’t tell people on their tours that graffiti is legal, bars must serve vegan options by law and strip malls are banned.

“We take a lot of pride in our tours and the information we provide. She never reached back out to us before, during or after the article," he said.

KGW has reached out to two editors at the Toronto Sun. As of Wednesday afternoon, we haven't heard back from them.