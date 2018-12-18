PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people in the past couple of weeks have been re-posting a “Lululemon 2019 recruitment” Instagram post, but is the ambassador search for the trendy athletic company legitimate?

The message claims Lululemon is looking for brand ambassadors who have at least 150 followers. It says all you have to do is follow the account that posted the message, re-post it to your story, and voila! You’ll get free Lululemon clothing, access to newly released clothes and monthly gift cards.

KGW News found dozens of accounts using different combinations of “lululemon,” “lulu” and “recruitment” posting that same message. The hashtag #lululemonrecruits has been used hundreds of times on Instagram, showing hundreds of hopeful Lululemon ambassadors.

We wanted to Verify: Is the recruitment call legit?

To get our answer, we talked to a spokesperson from Lululemon.

They said the Vancouver, BC-based company is “not associated with this account and we are working with Instagram to have it removed. Lululemon accounts have a blue verified checkmark.”

So what’s in it for the dozens of fake accounts claiming to be Lululemon recruiters?

To understand the breadth of these scam accounts, we talked to Kerry Tomlinson with Archer News Network.

She said scammers set up these accounts to gain a large following. If enough people follow, they can sell the account cold hard cash.

"They take those followers and amass a bunch of them, then they sell those accounts and make lots of money," Tomlinson explained. "For example, if you have a million followers, presumably you might get more money than if you have 10,000 followers."

The reason they're selling these accounts, is so that fake people can influence all of us on the internet, Tomlinson said.

"Lets say you're a bad guy and you want to say, sway the presidential election, or put out a scam that is going to get people's credit card numbers. You buy accounts with many followers, and you send out your scam," she said. "You need followers to spread your scam... by following this, you're enabling yourself to be scammed even further."

Your best course of action is unfollowing those accounts and reporting them to Instagram immediately.

We can Verify: The Lululemon recruitment call on Instagram is a scam.