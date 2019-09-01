PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal employees who have been deemed non-essential are entering their third week of not working due to the government shutdown.

Many of those workers - who won't be getting a paycheck until the government reopens - are eligible to apply for unemployment.

KGW News spoke with Dave Gerstenfeld with the state's Unemployment Insurance Division to see exactly who can apply and what the stipulations are.

First of all, you can only apply for unemployment if you are furloughed and not receiving a paycheck. Federal employees who are essential and have been working during the shutdown are not eligible.

"People that can receive benefits are people that are either not being allowed to work or are being required to work less than full time and are not receiving a paycheck," Gerstenfeld said.

Gerstenfeld recommends federal workers apply for unemployment online, then call their office for further assistance or questions.

You'll need to prove your employment with the government, and provide your earnings.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The entire process should take about 21 days from the day you file your claim, but Gerstenfeld says because of the nature of the shutdown, it could take longer.

"It is a little slow for us getting information from the federal government right now," he explained. "Whenever someone files for benefit claims, we have to get some information from the employer, and because some of the federal agencies have furloughed most of their employees, it’s taking more time to get some of that information from the government because of the shutdown."

If you are filing for unemployment, you should be applying for temporary jobs that you could reasonably do if you were to be hired.

If you do get another job, you should keep communicating with your superiors at the federal government and

"Part of the returning to work is looking for interim work until they’re allowed to go back to their federal job, and then staying in touch with your federal employer and find out when they’re being recalled," Gerstenfeld said. "The way it works depends on the particular agency they work for."