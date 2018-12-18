PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 3 years have passed since recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon, and medical marijuana has been around even longer, but there’s still confusion over its use and hiring practices, and there’s talk the issue will be brought up again this upcoming legislative session.

We set out to Verify: Can you still be fired from your job for using marijuana outside work hours?

For our answer, we spoke with Leland Berger, an attorney in the Portland area familiar with marijuana law.

Oregon is an "at-will" employment state, meaning in the absence of a contract or statute, Oregon employers can fire their employees at any time for any reason, or for no reason at all.

This means employees who use marijuana, even those with medical marijuana cards, can be fired.

This happened to Anthony Scevers, who worked with Emerald Steel Fabricators of Eugene back in 2003. He had a medical marijuana card, and said smoking pot relieved his panic attacks, nausea and anxiety. He didn't smoke at work.

He was fired after telling a supervisor that he was a medical marijuana user ahead of a drug test. The Oregon Supreme Court upheld the decision, saying federal laws on marijuana trump local laws.

Proponents of marijuana have worked over the past two years to introduce legislation that would have loosened those laws.

For example, a bill introduced last year would have expanded an Oregon law that offers employment protections to tobacco users to any "substance that is lawful under the laws of this state."

That bill failed in the state Senate because proponents didn't have enough votes.

This upcoming session, state Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene) plans to introduce a nearly-identical law, that would provide protections to employees who consume marijuana outside of work.

We can Verify: You can be fired for smoking marijuana outside of work hours.