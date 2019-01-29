PORTLAND, Ore. — Headlines about an Apple bug allowing eavesdropping while you're using FaceTime are all over the internet this week.

We set out to Verify: Are people eavesdropping on your FaceTime conversations? And how can you stop it?

The Group FaceTime bug was discovered Monday, Jan. 28 by the tech blog 9to5Mac. The phones affected are iPhones and iPads using iOS 12.1 and macOS Mojave.

Here's how the bug was tested:

Let's say you call your mom on FaceTime, and you swipe up to add yourself to the Group FaceTime call.

According to multiple reports, this would lead you to hear your mom talking even if she didn't answer the call. There would be no indication on her phone that the call had gone through.

Tuesday, we attempted to replicate the test, but the experiment was unsuccessful. Apple has already disabled the Group FaceTime chat feature.

A permanent fix is in the works.

We can Verify: No one is listening in on your FaceTime conversations right now.

But, if you want to be extra cautious, you should disable FaceTime on your phone until the bug is fixed.

To do this on your iPhone or iPad, go to settings, then FaceTime and slide the green button off.

On your Mac, open the FaceTime app, place your cursor where it says FaceTime on the top-left of the screen next to the Apple icon and then select "Quit FaceTime" from the dropdown menu.