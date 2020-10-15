Verify: Were USPS collection boxes recently vandalized in the Portland area?

Portlanders expressed concern over the dangers of mail-in voting in response to photos on Reddit of vandalized collection boxes

On Tuesday, users on the subreddit r/Portland posted photos of two vandalized USPS collection boxes. In response, Portland community members expressed concern over the dangers of mail-in voting this close to the upcoming November elections. We wanted to Verify: Were any Portland USPS collection boxes damaged or vandalized recently?

Our source for this story is David Rupert, Manager for Western Area Corporate Communications at USPS.

Rupert confirmed that, “...collection boxes at 32nd & Burnside and 8th NE Davis St. were vandalized and are being replaced.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service is tasked with investigating such crimes.

There are currently 687 USPS collection boxes in the Portland area, says Rupert. When collection boxes are vandalized USPS works quickly to repair and replace the boxes so that they continue to be functioning and available for use.

Rupert is not aware of any other collection boxes that have sustained damage recently.

We can Verify: Collection Boxes at 32nd & Burnside and 8th NE Davis St. were recently vandalized.

The punishment for damaging a USPS collection box is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If anyone witnesses or has information about collection box vandalism, they should contact local law enforcement and the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.