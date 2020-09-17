VERIFY: Is the smoke from wildfires impacting my water? Will ash hurt my car?

KGW has heard from dozens of viewers with questions about how the smoke and ash from the historic Oregon wildfires may impact the water supply or vehicles.

KGW has heard from dozens of viewers with questions about how the smoke and ash from the historic Oregon wildfires may impact the air, water supply, and people's vehicles.

KGW's Verify team checked with the experts to get some answers to your most common questions.

Question: Is my water still safe to drink?

Answer: According to the city of Portland Water Bureau, the water is safe to drink. However, parts of Clackamas County are under a boil water advisory. If you have lost water pressure at your home due to power outages or fire damage, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply, which will require you to boil the water before use. The water districts under a boil notice are Cedarhurst, Brookwood, Colton Water District, and the Wildwood Annex Water District. Check with the county website for an updated list.

Question: Is the smoke and ash bad for my car's paint?

Answer: According to AAA of Southern California, if you have ash on your car and it's dry, you should brush it off with a long-handled duster.

If your vehicle is wet from dew or rain, don't brush the ash off or you could damage the paint or clear coat.

AAA recommends washing the ash off your car with warm water, a towel and car wash soap. And experts say to make sure you dry it.

Question: Is the smoke impacting the vegetables in my garden?

Answer: According to Oregon State University, you should be fine if you rinse your fruits or vegetables before eating. They said use a hose first and then wash again in the sink.