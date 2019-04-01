Ford Motor Co. announced this week they're recalling more than 950,000 cars due to issues with Takata air bags. It includes more than 780,000 cars in the US.

The latest recalls include:

2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX

2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger

2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ

2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan

2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang

They're just the latest in a string of recalls that have been reported over the past few years tied to problems with Takata-brand air bags. Under long-term exposure to heat and humidity, an inflator in those air bags can explode, hurling shrapnel.

Worldwide, at least 23 people have died due to the airbags and hundreds more have been injured. Nearly two dozen automakers have recalled tens of millions of their cars because of these airbags since a New York Times investigation into the matter back in 2014.

The root of the problem appears to be airbags that use ammonium nitrate-based propellant without a drying agent.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as many as 70 million cars could be recalled by the end of December 2019 due to those air bag problems.

How will I know if my vehicle is affected?

Ford will be sending out recall alerts to affected customers next month, but you can submit your VIN number here and see if your car is being recalled.

It's important to realize there are no warning signs or symptoms if your car has the faulty air bags.

What can happen if the air bag explodes?

Takata used a chemical – ammonium nitrate – to create an explosion to inflate air bags. Over time, the inflator can deteriorate, especially in hot and humid conditions, leading to an explosion with too much force.

Ford says the risk is still pretty low for injuries or death, so your car is safe to drive even if it is affected.

What should you do?

Whatever you do, do not disable your airbag. If you are affected, you should contact your Ford dealership, and schedule an air bag replacement.

Are those of us in the Pacific Northwest affected?

Yes but – we’re not in the “priority zone” for Ford to send out replacement parts to dealerships. The cars at highest risk are in areas of high humidity and high temperatures, close to the Gulf of Mexico.

What’s Ford doing in the future to prevent this from happening again?

Newer-model Fords will not have Takata airbag inflators that use ammonium nitrate, which has been the cause of these recalls.

Takata sought bankruptcy and sold most of its assets to pay for the fixes.