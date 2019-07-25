PORTLAND, Ore. — Several viewers have received mysterious $92 checks from BP, so we wanted to Verify: Are these checks legitimate?

They're part of a settlement after a massive class-action lawsuit against BP after millions of Oregonians were overcharged filling up at Arco gas stations and AMPM stores.

The lawsuit was filed against Arco's parent company, BP, in 2011 under Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act alleging the company charged customers 35 cents for using their debit cards but did not properly advertise that fee at the pump.

Documents show the company continued to charge the fee 13,000 times per day even after the lawsuit was filed.

A judge ruled against BP in 2014 and after years of appeals, the verdict was upheld.

1.7 million customers impacted by this, who already filled out claim forms, should expect to receive two different checks for $92 each.

One check should be arriving this week and the other check will arrive within the next year.

KGW can Verify: the BP settlement checks are legitimate.

