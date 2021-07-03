Vehicle fires, vandalism under investigation at Portland Public Schools headquarters

PORTLAND, Ore. — An arson investigation is underway after three Portland Public Schools vehicles were found on fire at the school district's administration building early Saturday morning.
Portland police said firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the administration building at 501 N. Dixon St. at 3:15 a.m. There, they found three PPS vehicles - two cargo vans and a box truck - had been set on fire.
A Portland Fire & Rescue crew put out the vehicle fires and fire investigators were called to the scene.
It appears at least one person entered a fenced area on the school district's property, started the fires and vandalized the building, police said, adding that no one was injured.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.